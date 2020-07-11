RIATF backs proposal to lift lockdown in Alaska Mambaling – captain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling Barangay Captain and lawyer Gines Abellana announced at past 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11 that the Regional anti-coronavirus task force has endorsed the barangay’s proposal to lift the total lockdown in Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

“Ang atung suwat nga libkason ang lockdown sa Alaska Mambaling, kaning mga suwata gi-petsahan ug Mayo 27 ug Hunyo 13, 2020 niabot na gyud sa mga dunggan sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) sa regional level ug ilahang ipasaka and hinaot ta mahatagan ang paglibkas sa lockdown sa sunod nga semana,” Abellana said.

(Our formal letters requesting to lift the lockdown in Alaska Mambaling, which were dated May 27 and June 13, 2020, have finally reached the IATF at the regional level, and they informed us that these will be endorsed to the national level. And we’re hoping they will approve of the lifting of the lockdown next week.)

Alaska Mambaling, a densely populated residential area in Barangay Mambaling, was once the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hotspot in Cebu City when it documented close to 700 cases. But majority of the patients from this community have already recovered from the disease.

It was placed under total lockdown last April when the City Health Office (CHO) recorded close to 200 COVID-19 patients in a span of a few days only.

In the meantime, Abellana said barangay officials in Mambaling were preparing for the distribution of quarantine passes intended for each household residing in Sitio Alaska Mambaling.

The village chairperson also urged his constituents to continue observing health protocols, and that they should not recklessly celebrate the lifting of the lockdown.

“Ang ako lang hangyo ninyo dili lang magpasagad ug enjoy sa paglibkas sa lockdown. Karun, dili na ta magbalik ug lockdown kay lisud kaayo,” added Abellana.

(I am requesting each and every one of you not to recklessly celebrate the lifting of the lockdown. Because right now, we cannot afford to go back into lockdown since it will be really difficult.) /dbs