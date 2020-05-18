Residents in Alaska Mambaling more cooperative after deployment of more cops, tank

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With reports that residents continue to roam outside their houses without quarantine passes, the Cebu City police deployed additional 80 policemen and a tank in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

This move has worked so far as Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said residents have become cooperative as they immediately heeded with the directive to go back inside their houses while the barangay (village) is under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases there.

“Ang mga tawo ni patuo man hinuon,” said Ligan. (The residents have been cooperative so far.)

Based on the latest count, there are 616 cases of COVID-19 in the village.

The CCPO decided with this move after receiving reports that residents continue to roam outside their houses despite the implementation of stricter rules after the area was put under lockdown.

Ligan said he believes residents only needed to see more men in uniform to be reminded that they should not be going out amid the lockdown.

Ligan said that the tank will continue to roam around the area everyday as part of the patrolling in the area to make sure that residents are cooperating.

Aside form the tank, Ligan said that they already assigned six personnel who would also be conducting foot patrol.

Although Ligan previously did not allow his policemen to go inside the areas affected by COVID-19, he has given permission for foot patrol on the condition that all these men are wearing the complete personal protective equipment.

Ligan said they are doing this because if the residents in Sitio Alaska would continue to violate the protocols, they will resort to arresting these individuals. /bmjo