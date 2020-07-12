Going to Mass? Make reservations

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic churches in Metro Manila resumed religious services on Saturday but took special care to implement measures that will help ensure the health and safety of the faithful.

For instance, San Roque Cathedral, the diocesan seat of the See of Caloocan, issued an advisory reminding their parishioners to make reservations by text message (0961-6131715, 0966-9017872), telephone (82885252) or signing up at the parish office before the Mass.

The reservation system will help the parish monitor the number of attendees so it would not exceed 30 percent of seating capacity, as required by the government, according to diocesan priest Jerome Cruz.

Aside from the reservation code to be issued by the parish office, churchgoers will only be allowed to enter the church if they have face masks, submit to temperature checks, use the provided footbath mats and hand sanitation, and observe the visual cues to maintain physical distancing.

There will also be one entrance into the church, but all doors will be opened when the Mass is over.

Instead of collection during Mass, boxes were installed near the door so that parishioners could drop their donations.

No symptoms

The diocese also said that only people age 21 to 59 who are not exhibiting symptoms of the new coronavirus disease are allowed to attend Mass.

Those who do not meet the age limit, or are otherwise indisposed, may watch the Mass’ livestream on the San Roque Cathedral’s Facebook page.

The reservation system was unique to Caloocan City but most of the usual restrictions were also implemented for religious gatherings in Quezon City, which falls under the See of Cubao.

Cubao Bishop Rev. Honesto Ongtioco even gave his parish priests dispensation to decide whether they would resume services, or reopen their churches “based on their readiness and safety” and urged the clergy to first assess the risks, especially in hard-hit communities.

“Some may reopen gradually, starting perhaps with fewer Masses, as the parish firms up the implementation of its guidelines,” Ongtioco said. “Some may delay reopening for a few days, focusing first on educating the parishioners about the guidelines before they are asked to come to the church.”

The measures in churches reflected guidelines issued by the appropriate local government.

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte, herself stricken by the new coronavirus, apologized for the inconvenience.

“The city recognizes the importance of faith and religion to Filipinos, especially in the time of pandemic,” Belmonte said in a statement. “I’m asking for everyone’s understanding because we need to institute strict rules to avoid untoward incidents in the future.”

Aside from limiting the crowd to 10 percent of seating capacity, all forms of touching are also prohibited.

“Proper social distancing must also be strictly exercised in all religious venues,” Belmonte said. “If any religious practice necessitates the removal of the face mask, or face covering, this shall be done quickly and put back in place immediately.”

Under the guidelines, which are consistent with the amended policies set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, residents below 21 years old and 60 years old and above, pregnant women, and those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks are advised to stay home.

Religious halls should have only one entrance and exit point, according to the local guidelines.

Thermal scanning will be conducted upon entry and churchgoers have to sanitize their hands upon entry and exit.