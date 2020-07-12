Talisay fire destroys 15 houses, displaces 30 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire destroyed 15 houses and displaced at least 30 families individuals in Purok Lingko, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Fire Aide Miller Bailo of the Talisay City Fire Station said fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P3.6 million.

Bailo also said that they had yet to find out the cause of the fire and where it started.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, in his Facebook post, said that at least 30 families were displaced by the 1:40 p.m. fire.

Gullas said that the affected families would be transferred to the Barangay Cansojong gymnasium.

He said that he had already tasked the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) head to provide free meals and the necessary items needed by the fire victims such as mats and towels.

Gullas also said that the financial assistance for the fire victims were also being processed and this could be distributed after three days.

The fire which started at 1:40 p.m. was put out at 2:18 p.m.

No one was hurt in the Sunday afternoon fire.