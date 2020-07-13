Predator refreshes lineup, expands gaming gears

The ICTC giant, Acer, held its annual [email protected] Global Press Conference and announced significant new updates to four of its popular gaming notebooks: the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7—much to the delight of its loyal community. These new refreshed models bring exciting updates across the board, giving gamers of all levels and types something to look forward to.

The notebook lines now include the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors for desktop-caliber performance that can be taken anywhere. NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER™ or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs deliver the performance needed to drive fast displays with high refresh rates for blur-free seamless visuals in even the most demanding of AAA games. To keep the notebooks operating at peak performance and optimal temperatures, Acer has equipped the notebooks with enhanced thermal designs, new cooling technologies and additional heat pipes.

Predator Helios 700 – A Notebook That Can Replace Your Desktop

The Predator Helios 700, featuring the iconic sliding HyperDrift keyboard, has been upgraded to include either an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs. The device’s thermal management capabilities have been significantly enhanced with a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem, included on models with the Intel Core i9 processor. PowerGem is a special material with 3.83 times more vertical heat conductivity than copper, improving the notebook’s heat emission efficiency. All models include three copper heat pipes, Acer CoolBoost Technology, a vapor chamber and two Acer custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans.

Predator Helios 300 – Powerful, Feature Packed

Acer’s popular Predator Helios 300 has raised the bar for gaming notebooks, offering the best performance for the dollar. Now available with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive, the newest Helios 300 has cemented its reputation as one of the most powerful and feature-packed yet affordably-priced gaming notebooks available. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive, delivering the speed and storage necessary to maintain large libraries of AAA games and movies.

Predator Triton 300 – Ideal for Gamers and Content Creators

Acer’s powerful but slim Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook has been refreshed to include a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB color space, making it ideal for both gaming and content creation. It further supports up to three M.2 SSDs (one PCIe, two combos), providing an abundance of storage plus the lightning-fast transfer rates and speed that gamers crave.

Nitro 7 – Sleek Metal Design for Gaming on the Go

Acer’s updated Nitro 7 is another option for gamers seeking portability. Its sleek metal chassis measures just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin and 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs), but still manages to pack in a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPU. With up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer™ Ethernet E2600 and Intel® Wi-Fi 6, game load and response times are incredibly quick.

In complimentary of its high-performing gaming laptops, Acer has rounded out its award-winning gaming line with a host of powerful, cutting-edge gaming PCs, monitors and accessories. Options are available to suit a wide range of gamers, from professionals looking for top-of-the-line technology to casual players wanting a solid gaming desktop at an affordable price. First up are the monitors; Predator X25 and XB3 Series. A treat for hardcore and professional gamers was also served with Predator Orion 9000, Orion 3000, Nitro 50.

The Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM created a buzz with its promise to provide maximum gaming comfort for professional gamers and eSports enthusiasts alike. The new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM gives a relaxing massage that leverages OSIM V-Hand™ Massage Technology to emulate the agile hands of a professional masseuse on the user’s neck and shoulders. Together with other massage techniques such as knead, press, roll and tap that cover the entire back, this gaming chair has been specially designed to decrease tension and optimize physical comfort during or after gameplay.

“Our latest gaming line-up is outfitted with some of the most innovative and powerful technologies available today,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer. “As a leader in the gaming industry, we strive to help gamers gain an advantage over their opponents with robust, feature-rich systems and devices that push the boundaries of performance, ease of use and comfort.”

