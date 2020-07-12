Liloan market disinfected but to remain closed until further notice

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Disinfection of the Capulay Market in Barangay Tayud was already completed, but the suspension of its operation will continue until further notice.

“The Market WILL STILL BE CLOSED until the Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center will be able to complete contact tracing, conduct further sanitation of the area and put in place additional guidelines and health and safety measures to ensure the safety of everyone once operations will resume. Hence, we request your patience and understanding,” said an advisory that was posted on Liloan town’s Facebook page.

On Friday night, town officials announced the closure of the Capulay Market after a meat vendor tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In an advisory that was posted Saturday night, town officials said that market disinfection was already complete. However, the market will have to remain closed because of the need to also implement other health and safety measures.