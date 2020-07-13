PRO-7 cops, who recovered from COVID-19. urged to join contact tracing team and donate blood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has recorded the highest number of recovered policemen from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this day, July 13, 2020, after 64 personnel were released from the recovery center in Barangay Taptap in Cebu City.

With these recoveries, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, could not help but become emotional during his speech earlier this day as he congratulated and reminded the policemen to be prepared when they would go back to their duties after a week.

As part of the preparation, Ferro encouraged the policemen to join the contact tracing team of PRO-7, which is one of the recent systems being practiced to be able to help contain the spread of the the virus in the city

According to Ferro, the survivors of COVID-19 have the qualities to become good contact tracers as they themselves have experienced the virus.

“You could explain what is a COVID-19 positive, the issues and concern and you could convince them (COVID-19 patients) to tell us everything and that we could prevent further spread of the disease,” said Ferro.

Ferro also encouraged these policemen to become donors of the Plasma Program of PRO-7 which would be able to help those who would be needing blood.

“Your amigo cops will always be a volunteer to help others,” said Ferro./dbs