Bayanihan Cebu offers free swab testing for persons with mild symptoms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bayanihan Cebu PH, a private sector-led initiative for COVID-19 response, has officially opened this Monday, July 13, 2020, its swabbing center located at the IEC Convention Center along Pope John Paul II Avenue.

The Bayanihan Cebu Swabbing Center will cater to the testing of individuals who experience symptoms of the coronavirus disease such as high fever, cough, colds, sore throat, joint pains, diarrhea, and loss of the sense of taste and smell. The testing will be free of charge.

According to the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), the operation of the swabbing center is in line with the government’s goal to test, trace and treat persons who have been infected by COVID-19.

Before proceeding to the swabbing center, those who intend to get tested are asked to book an appointment with its help desk. Here are the numbers that can be reached to book an appointment:

0905-3598952, 0905-3598953, 0905-3598954, 0905-3598955, 0905-3598956, if calling in between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and

0905-3598958 and 0905-3598959, if calling from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the Bayanihan Cebu Swabbing Center guide, the results will be released within three to four days and will be communicated directly to the patient by the Department of Health (DOH)./dbs