San Remigio logs 2nd COVID-19 case as first case recovers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just as the municipality of San Remigio announces the recovery of its first COVID-19 patient, the town has also logged its second case of the coronavirus disease this Tuesday, July 14, 2022.

In a statement, San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez said the second COVID-19 patient in the town is a 38-year -old male resident of Barangay San Miguel.

Martinez said the new case, tagged as SRC Patient No. 2, is an employee of a company based in Lapu-Lapu City.

The patient arrived in San Remigio, located about 91 kilometers north of Cebu City, on July 3 on board his motorcycle.

“Tungod sa atong hugot nga Health Protocols, gi dretso kini siya ug Home Quarantine ug 7-days pag-abot niya,” Martinez said.

(Because of our strict health protocols, he was immediately placed under home quarantine for seven days upon his arrival.)

After the seventh day of his quarantine, SRC Patient No. 2 was subjected to a rapid antibody test which turned out positive. He was swabbed for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to confirm if he was infected with COVID-19.

Martinez said the positive test result of SRC Patient No. 2 came in yesterday, July 13.

The town’s contact tracing team identified six persons as close contacts of the patient, including his immediate family.

“Aduna’y 6 ka close contacts apil na ang pamilya niini nga atong ipaubos sa swab test ug gi-paubos sa mandatory home quarantine ug strict monitoring sa Barangay Health Emergency Response Team. Samtang si SRC Patient no. 2 ato nang ibalhin sa atong municipal isolation facility,” Martinez said.

(There are six close contacts, including his family members, who will be swabbed and are now under mandatory home quarantine with strict monitoring by our Barangay Health Emergency Response Team while SRC Patient No. 2 has been transferred to our Municipal Isolation Facility.)

With this development, San Remigio now has one active case and one recovery.

Martinez called on the residents in the town to continue to cooperate and practice health and quarantine protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the town. / dcb