Garganera named IATF deputy chief implementer for Cebu City EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera was named as the deputy chief implementer for the Interagency Task Force (IATF) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here.

In a memorandum, IATF has tasked Garganera to facilitate the activities of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) operations clusters as part of the implementation of the Cebu City Local Action Plan (CCLAP).

The CCLAP is the task force’s action plan to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the city as a proactive system in the fight against the spread of the infection.

As deputy chief implementer, Garganera is tasked the oversee the coordination between the barangay clusters in the city, the management of the operations center, and ensure the coordination between the Cebu City task force with the IATF Visayas.

He will also be working with barangay officials to ensure a “holistic and streamlined implementation of the local action plans such as, but not limited to health, logistics, social, and economic support.”

The councilor will now have the capacity to assign tasks to operation branches/clusters to achieve the agreed-upon goals within the duration of the implementation of the CCLAP and appoint personnel that will man the operations cluster.

Also, Garganera is tasked to harmonize all efforts of the IATF in Cebu City to control the spread of the disease and improve the city’s quarantine status.

He will directly report to Retired Major General Melquiades Feliciano, the chief implementer of the IATF in Visayas. / dcb