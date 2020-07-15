Jinri Park defends being a waitress in Australia: ‘Nothing wrong with having that job’
As Korean model Jinri Park gets a fresh start in Sydney, Australia, she revealed getting criticism for her choice to work as a waitress.
Park said that by sharing her new job, she wanted to “inspire others to start again,” but she still had her share of “haters,” as per her Instagram post yesterday, July 14.
Okay now that I have your attention, I just want to say that there have been media outlets from the Philippines reaching out to me about my life here in Sydney. It was to inspire others to start again but of course with all stories whether bad or good, they are always haters. I just wanted to say, I chose to be a waitress and didn’t want to just be comfortable with what I have. My parents did offer to pay for my tuition and I could just easily get a student load with my credit. But let me clarify that I chose to work because I wanted to and not because I have to. All those people who are saying it’s karma that I’m a waitress now, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with having that job. I chose it because I remembered it to be enjoyable for me(I feel like I’m playing a real life diner dash!!). I think it’s quite fun and exciting, I don’t know why so many people have negative comments about it 🤷🏻♀️ Anyways, if you think that I’m currently miserable with” karma” acting upon me, I’d just like to say I’m so happy now more than when I was in showbiz. I have a fun job, a great loving husband and a goal for my future! What more can a girl want 🥰 Thank you again to all the encouragement people have sent their way! It’s really heart warming to see some comments where you told me that I inspired you to start again like me ❤️
“I just wanted to say, I chose to be a waitress and didn’t want to just be comfortable with what I have,” she explained. “My parents did offer to pay for my tuition and I could just easily get a student [loan] with my credit.”
“All those people who are saying it’s karma that I’m a waitress now, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with having that job,” she said.
“I chose it because I remembered it to be enjoyable for me,” she remarked. “I think it’s quite fun and exciting, I don’t know why so many people have negative comments about it.”
She said contrary to what critics have said about her situation, she is happier now, “more than when I was in showbiz.”
“I have a fun job, a great loving husband and a goal for my future! What more can a girl want,” she wrote.
When she first announced her new job, Park said she planned to use her earnings for her studies in the country.
Park tied the knot last March with her husband John, a Filipino raised in Australia. /ra
