Filipino characters who appeared in other anime and cartoon shows

Filipino anime fans, be ready as the first-ever Filipino anime series will start streaming on Netflix on the first day of October!

Titled Barangay 143, the anime series revolves around the story of Bren Park, a basketball player from South Korea who migrated to the Philippines in search of his biological father. In his search, he eventually finds a family in a ‘gang of misfits’ from Barangay 143.

While we rejoice for having an anime series with Filipino characters in an international streaming platform, did you know that there are actually other Filipino characters who have appeared in other international anime and cartoon shows?

Here are the others:

1.) Mari Mutoh from Japan Sinks: 2020

A Filipino character was introduced in a Netflix original animated series titled Japan Sinks: 2020.

Named Mari Mutoh, she is one of the main characters in the series and she revealed her Cebuano roots in the show’s fourth episode. Not to mention, she is the mother of the protagonist Ayumu, who is actually Filipino-Japanese.

The anime, based on the modernized adaptation of the classic 1973 novel penned by Sakyo Komatsu, follows the Mutoh family as they try to find safety in a quake-ravaged, sinking country.

Most Filipinos who have binge-watched the show expressed their excitement for the Filipino representation in the Japanese media.

2.) Sucy Manbavaran from Little Witch Academia

Sucy is one of the main protagonists of the fun and entertaining Japanese anime series titled Little Witch Academia. It revolves around the story of Akko Kagari who enrolls into a prestigious school for young witches, Luna Nova Magical Academy.

As far as her character goes, it was mentioned in the anime that she was hailed from Southeast Asia but her country of origin was never specified.

Fans of the show, however, provided some evidence that indicates of Sucy’s Filipino roots.

Her first name Sucy can easily be translated in Filipino as “key,” while her last name Mambavaran is derived from the Cebuano word “Mambabarang,” which means sorcerer.

Not only that, the broom that she uses in the show is reminiscent of the walis tambo that is commonly used in the Philippines.

3.) Janna Ordonia from Star vs Forces of Evil

Star vs Forces of Evil is an animated American television series that is produced by Disney Television animation.

The story revolves around Star Butterfly a magical princess from the dimension of Mewni. As Star’s parents realize that she is not yet ready for the responsibility that comes with the wand, she was sent to Earth, a place where magic cease to exist, in hopes for her to gain maturity.

As for Janna, she is a Filipino student at Echo Creek Academy and a friend of Star and Marco.

She is a minor character who was often portrayed as laidback and somewhat of a troublemaker in the series.

In one episode of the series titled Jannanigans, audience of the show was given a glimpse inside the Ordonia House. Her home is set up the way a typical Filipino living room is (decorated with a giant wooden spoon and fork and traditional artworks and figurines) and Janna’s parents spoke with a Filipino accent. These representations are enough for fans of the show to believe that Janna is indeed a Filipina.

Her last name Ordonia originates mainly from the Philippines, suggesting that she is Filipino or has at least some Filipino ancestry.

4.) Shirley from Fate/Zero

In the anime series Fate/Zero, they introduced a character named Shirley, who is a native from Alimango Island.

She displays a cheerful temperament, gentle attitude, and virtue — characteristics that are very similar to the Filipino people. Though there is no explicit confirmation that Alimango Island is set in the Philippines, several hints and evidence can prove otherwise.

The name of the island is the Tagalog word for crab and houses depicted in the show resemble a Kubo. It could be interpreted that it is indeed located in the Philippines.

5.) Ricardo from Family Guy

Although considered as a minor character, Ricardo has made various cameos in the popular American cartoon called Family Guy.

He’s the husband of Brian’s gay cousin, Jasper, and is confirmed to be from the Philippines.

Jasper describes him as a skinny, hairless Filipino boy. Not much can be said from his character because he doesn’t speak much throughout the show.

6.) Lupit, Hagibis, and Cimarron from Marvel Anime: Blade

The main premise of the Marvel Anime: Blade revolves around the protagonist’s visits to Japan as a vampire hunter.

Though in one episode, Blade found his way in an island called Isla Del Fuego or more commonly known as Siquijor, where he met three Filipino characters who were introduced as members of the “aswang” hunting tribe called Verdugo.

The three warriors were Lupit, a dual-sword wielder, Hagibis, the team’s archer, and Cimarron, who utilizes a double spear. They were all portrayed as strong-willed and powerful characters. In the said episode, the three Filipino warriors, together with Blade, fought with a Filipino mythical creature called Manananggal, which is terrorizing the island of Siquijor.

