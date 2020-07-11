Japan Sinks 2020 character has Cebuana roots

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu represent!

Dystopian Anime Show “Japan Sinks: 2020” is taking its Pinoy fans by storm, when one of its characters revealed that she came from Cebu, Philippines.

Mari Mutoh, the mother of the show’s protagonist Ayumu, revealed in the fourth episode of the show that she had Cebuano roots before moving to Japan.

Y'all an anime Series on Netflix called Japan Sinks 2020's Main character Mari Mutoh is a FILIPINA (Cebuana) and Her Children Ayumu and Go are Probably Half Filipino too.

I'm loving this Filipino Representation pic.twitter.com/MHFAUMV1To — 912 (@yodabread912) July 9, 2020

This means, Ayumu and his brother Go, is half Japanese and half Filipino.

The family is searching for a new place where they can survive after a devastating earthquake hit Tokyo.

Japan Sinks:2020 is a Netflix original anime series that has been released in the Philippines last week, with 10 episodes.

The series is said to have brought tears to its viewers as the family tries to make it through and survive this horrific catastrophe that hit their family in Tokyo.

Looks like this is by far the best plot twist the show has for its Filipino viewers. /dbs