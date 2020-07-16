‘Pusher’ nabbed, P408K shabu seized in Lapu buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Enforcers of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) on Thursday, July 16 arrested a suspected drug pusher in Lapu-Lapu City.

An initial report from PDEA – 7 identified the suspect as Kim Delos Santos, 42, and a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver whose address is in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

The agency said that Delos Santos, who was tagged as a ‘high-value target’, was caught in a buy-bust operation around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Agents from PDEA – 7 also confiscated from the suspect at least 10 transparent packs of suspected shabu with a total weight of approximately 60 grams, and worth P408,000.

Delos Santos, who is now under the custody of the police, will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165). /d