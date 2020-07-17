Red Cross’ largest molecular lab in the Visayas opens in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Thursday, July 16, 2020, inaugurated its largest molecular laboratory in the Visayas dedicated to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests.

PRC launched a 207-square meter molecular lab in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease in the Visayas (IATF-Visayas) said in a press release.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman and CEO of PRC, led the ceremonial inauguration of the facility, which is designed to process up to 4,000 samples per day.

IATF-Visayas stated that the construction of the laboratory costs P38 million.

Also present on Thursday’s event were IATF Deputy Chief Implementer and testing czar Vince Dizon, Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, PRC Head of Molecular Laboratory Dr. Paulyn Ubial, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Cebu 6th District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon

PRC’s new molecular lab is the newest addition to the number of COVID-19 testing facilities in Cebu.

Once given the go-signal from health authorities at the Department of Health (DOH) and Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) to operate, it will become the island’s fifth laboratory for coronavirus testing that employs real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) techniques.

“Within 48 hours, lalabas ang result (ng PCR test). Makakatulong kami sa buong Cebu kasi sabay-sabay na kami magtetest. Bibilis lahat ng testing dito,” Gordon was quoted on saying.

(Within 48 hours, the results will be release. We can greatly help Cebu since we will conduct more testings altogether. And it will fast-track all tests here.)

IATF-Visayas, for their part, commended PRC’s initiative to set up another COVID-19 testing facility in Cebu.

“(On) behalf of the IATF Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here in Cebu City, we thank the PRC and Senator Gordon for extending a helping hand during this hour of need. These efforts will surely boost the city’s health care mechanisms to fight COVID-19,” said Retired MGen. Mel Feliciano, IATF-Visayas Deputy Implementer. /bmjo