All COVID-19 patients in Cebu City Jail Male dorm recover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients at the Cebu City Jail Male dormitory have recovered.

This was announced by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) on their Facebook Page on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020.

BJMP said the number of active COVID-19 cases in its jails in the region is now down to 97. This is composed of 21 BJMP personnel and 76 persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

The tally for recoveries stand at 604.Among those who recovered were 29 BJMP personnel and 575 PDLs.

According to BJMP-7, the remaining 97 active cases are still in isolation and are being constantly monitored by the health service unit.

Strict health protocol measures in facilities are still being implemented and observed./bmjo