Seven face mask, Q pass violators nabbed in Sambag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of the Abellana Police Station have arrested seven persons during their morning patrol this Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Barangays Sambag 1 and 2.

Those arrested were caught violating protocols under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) particularly the wearing of face masks and the requirement to bring with them quarantine passes, said Police Major Elisandro Quijano, Abellana Police Station chief.

Quijano said that on the first day of the quarantine status downgrade of Cebu City, policemen arrested at least 30 persons violating the same protocols.

To address the problem of residents continuing to violate health protocols, Quijano said he ordered that the police patrols be done in the morning and afternoon.

“Ni anam na nuon ni siya og ka ubos and mga tawo aware na,” said Quijano.

(The numbers have decreased as the residents became more aware of the protocols.)

Aside from the morning and afternoon patrols, Quijano said they also took time to have a short dialogue with the residents to remind them to always follow the protocols despite the quarantine status being downgraded.

“Mogawas gihapaon dapat naay face mask. But atong gi emphasize nga dili mogawas kung wala kay purpose sa gawas, stay at home lang ka,” said Quijano.

(If you go out of the house, wear face mask. But we emphasized that you should not leave the house if you have no particular reason to go out. If that is the case, then stay home.)

Quijano said that the seven arrested persons would be turned over to the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team.

He said that they would be subjected to appropriate punishments.

He also assured that charges would be filed against the 7 violators for violating MECQ guidelines.