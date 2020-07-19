2 seniors jailed for illegal cockfighting, 8 others elude arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of staying at home to avoid getting the infection, two senior citizens in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu spent their Saturday afternoon, July 18, in a cockpit in Barangay Tominjao.

Elpedio Rosell, 64, and Ricardo Gastador, 66, are now faced with a problem after they were arrested by the police for illegal cockfighting.

Police Staff Sergeant Ramon Catubig of the Daanbantayan Police Station said they only collared the two elderly men while at least eight others, who were with them, escaped.

However, Catubig said that they still managed to identify five of these men with the help of residents in the area.

Catubig identified the five as Brian Conde, Rafael Soner, Victor Brigoli, Arturo Conde, and a certain Brader. All of the five are residents of Barangay Tominjao.

He said that a concerned citizen called their police station past 2 p.m. on Saturday to report the illegal cockfighting in the barangay.

An illegal gambling charge is now being prepared for filing against the two senior citizens, who are now detained at the detention facility of the Daanbantayan Police Station, and five of their companions.

Catubig said that aside from the prohibition against illegal gambling, Cebuanos are also encouraged to avoid gatherings even if Cebu province is now under modified general community quarantine to refrain from getting the coronavirus disease.

“Mang dakop lang gyud pud mi ani,” he said.

(We will continue to go after the illegal gamblers.)