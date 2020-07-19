Minglanilla’s active cases under 100 in 13 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Albeit being one of the top three local government units in Cebu province with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the municipality of Minglanilla has kept the number of its active cases under 100 since July 6.

The town’s number of active coronavirus disease cases for the past 13 days has been fluctuating between 87 to 97 with its recoveries racing with the tally of new cases added daily.

Minglanilla recorded a total of 80 recoveries within the period, only two cases short to even the number of new cases added for the same period which was at 82. The town, however, also logged 6 COVID-19 deaths during the period raising its total death toll to 16.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, the Minglanilla LGU reported four new cases of COVID-19, of which three remain asymptomatic or are not showing symptoms of the infection.

COVID Case 283, according to the report of the Rural Health Unit, is a 22-year-old female resident of Barangay Proper Tunghaan who is currently admitted to a government hospital in Talisay City. The RHU has not specified the patient’s chief complaint upon admission but noted that she is currently asymptomatic.

The RHU said that COVID cases 284 to 286, on the other hand, are frontliners who are working in hospitals in Cebu City.

COVID Case 284 is a 33-year-old woman from Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Vito who works for a private hospital in Cebu City. She is currently asymptomatic and is being isolated in the same hospital, the RHU reported.

COVID Case 285 from San Pedro, Lower Calajo-an, meanwhile, is a 37-year-old male frontline in a government hospital in Cebu City. He is also asymptomatic.

The RHU said the patient is now under home isolation.

COVID Case 286, on the other hand, is a resident of a private subdivision in Barangay Tungkil. She is a 37-year-old healthcare worker in a private hospital in Cebu City. The RHU said the patient is symptomatic and is currently under home isolation.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in the town to 288, and its active cases to 97.

At least 175 COVID-19 patients or 61 percent of its 288 cases have already recovered while 16 individuals who were infected with the viral disease have passed away. / dcb