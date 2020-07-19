Cebu City’s COVID trend: More recoveries than new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is beginning to make progress in its fight against the coronavirus disease.

Data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) show that the city logged 633 recoveries in one week, from July 12 to 18. It recorded more recoveries compared to the number of new cases totaling to 628 that was logged during the same period.

Cebu City has been showing the same trend in the past two weeks now, according to DOH-7 data that was compiled by CDN Digital.

From July 5 to July 11, DOH-7 also recorded a total of 890 recoveries and 745 new cases in the city.

However, Cebu City remains to be the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak in Central Visayas with a total of 3,210 active cases of the infection as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

The city logged 77 new COVID-19 cases on the same day with 32 recoveries.

But while the city’s recovery rate is now increasing, Cebu City’s fatality rate already breached the 400-mark with the addition of 51 COVID-related deaths in one week, from July 12 to 18. Its death toll now totals 409 while its case fatality rate is now at 5.12 percent.

Last July 16, the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force has downgraded the city’s status from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). Cebu City’s MECQ status is expected to last until July 31. / dcb