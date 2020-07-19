Man nabbed with grenade in Toledo is HVI in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 47-year-old man, whom police described as a known toughie in Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City, ended up in jail after he was caught strutting in the neighborhood with a hand grenade and a bolo by police on patrol in the area.

Alan Gocong Gacho got into more trouble after police also found sachets of suspected shabu in his pocket, said Police Major Dave Mahilum, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company chief.

Mahilum said that during their background check, they also found out that Gacho was included in the drug watchlist of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) classified as a high value individual (HVI).

He said that according to the CCPO, Gacho allegedly used to sell illegal drugs in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City last year, but he suddenly disappeared.

“May mga nag reklamo naman gud reports sa barangay nga siga daw ni siya diri (There were reports coming form the barangay that he [Gacho] was a toughie in the area),” said Mahilum.

The suspect was detained at the Toledo City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges of illegal possession of ammunition and bladed weapon, and possession of illegal drugs.