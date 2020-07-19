DOH reports additional 2,241 COVID-19 cases; total now at 67,456

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported additional 2,241 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the nationwide count to 67,456 as of Sunday.

According to DOH’s 4 p.m. case bulletin, the additional reported cases were based on the total tests conducted by 74 out of the 84 current operational laboratories.

The DOH also reported additional 398 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 22,465.

Meanwhile, 58 additional deaths were registered, raising the death toll in the country due to the illness to 1,831.

The DOH added that 89 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

JE