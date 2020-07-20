PRC reopens CV office, Cebu City service center

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Central Visayas office of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and a service center that is located inside a mall in Cebu City will already resume its frontline services starting this Monday, July 20.

“Following the declaration of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in the City of Cebu under Executive Order No. 84 (s. 2020), please be advised that PRC Regional Office – Cebu and its Service Center in Robinsons Galleria Cebu will resume frontline services on July 20, 2020 (Monday),” PRC said in an advisory.

PRC-7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while its service center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays.

“To facilitate [a] smooth transaction, clients are advised to strictly follow and observe the health and safety protocols being implemented by PRC and Robinsons mall administration,” the PCR advisory reads.