City Wok’s new dimsum collection not only tastes good, it’s Instagram-worthy

A home-cooked meal with our family is always worth having, but as we find ourselves being encouraged to stay indoors due to the threat of the coronavirus, one just can’t help but miss the idea of eating in restaurants and cafes with our friends or co-workers.

The happy hour of talking with friends, and taking an “Instagrammable” photo of the food we ordered on restos have been a widely missed ritual.

But who says that you don’t have the option of having an Instagram-worthy snack at home?

City Wok has got you covered with its new dimsum collection that not only looks good but will also surely satisfy your dimsum and Chinese food cravings.

Established last December 2019, City Wok first started on a property in Lahug, Cebu City owned by the father and grandfather of the restaurant’s owner, Rafael Co. Rafael’s father is Mr. Rodney Co, while his grandfather is Mr. Robin Co.

It started as his test run to see if the concept of Chinese takeout will work in Cebu.

Seeing that the business is flourishing, Rafael and his father, Rodney, continues with their vision of having more branches in Cebu. At present, they are now preparing to open their new branch along Hernan Cortes Street in Mandaue City next month.

While there are other Chinese restaurants in Cebu, City Wok is definitely worth to try for the restaurant prides itself with its wide array of Chinese food choices, made from fresh ingredients with no added preservatives, and cooked in traditional Chinese wok.

Apart from the traditional Chinese menu, Co wanted to highlight their new dimsum selection –the famous Piggy Buns, Happy Buns, Emoji Buns, and Rose Buns, that will make a great snack and will go well on your Instagram feed any time. They were developed to cheer people up in time of the pandemic and to stand out from the usual and plain-looking siopao.

There is more to City Wok than just their cute and delectable buns. They also have specialty drinks – Premium Coffee, Shakes and cocktails, and famous Nigo Feast that is perfect for the family and for any occasion.

What’s even great is that City Wok delivers!

To make your food delivery special, City Wok even offers a printed greeting card you can send to send your family or loved ones.

Don’t like a specific ingredient in your dish? No problem! City Wok allows you to request your food preferences if you want to add or remove something from the dish.

If you want to have a taste of City Wok’s popular buns and authentic Chinese cuisine, you can have it delivered right at your doorstep with the help of their very responsive customer support and City Wok riders. This assures customers that they can receive their orders fresh and on time.

For deliveries and inquiries, you may contact City Wok directly on its Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/citywokcebu/ or you can call and text them through their mobile numbers 0905 221 3480 and 0999 422 2045.

They can deliver their full Chinese menu and food trays and lunch meals for bulk orders to Mandaue, Talisay, Consolacion, and Lapu-Lapu.

City Wok serves fresh Chinese food from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on FoodPanda and GrabFood.

Payment methods are flexible. They offer cash on delivery and as some customers prefer cashless or online payment, City Wok has provided credit card and GCash transactions, and bank transfer through BDO and BPI. /bmjo

ADVERTORIAL