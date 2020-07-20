Cebu jeepney drivers stage ‘silent protest’ for ‘Balik-Pasada’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jeepney drivers and operators here conducted a “silent protest” on Monday, July 20, 2020, asking the government to allow them to operate amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Members of PISTON-Cebu staged the rallies in various areas in Cebu City, which is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

In a live video from PISTON-Cebu’s official Facebook page, at least four drivers were seen putting up placards, asking public officials for a more efficient and inclusive way of responding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic, while their jeepneys were parked along a street at the North Reclamation Area in Barangay Mabolo.

“Amo lang panawagan sa gobyerno nga pabalikon mi ug pamasada,” said Floro Rodrigo, head of PISTON-Cebu’s Mabolo chapter.

(We’re calling for the government to allow us to ply our routes.)

Rodrigo said this is the first time in his years as a jeepney driver that he has lost his only means of livelihood. He said his family is now relying solely on assistance from the government to get by.

The group also opposed directives from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for public utility vehicles (PUVs) to get a special permit before they can return to the roads.

“Ang angay tagaan ug special permit kay kato lang untang way franchise. Kami, naa pa man mi franchise. Wala pa na expire among franchise,” said Rodrigo.

(Those without franchises should be the ones required for special permits, and not operators like with franchises already. Our franchises have not expired yet.)

He also said they were disappointed with the government’s decision to prioritize the jeepney modernization program amid the pandemic, leaving out operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys.

Operations for traditional jeepneys have not been allowed for almost five months since the country underwent strict lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Cebu province, however, the LTFRB in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) has allowed PUJs to ply on provincial roads to serve as feeder routes for buses and mini-buses running on national highways. /bmjo