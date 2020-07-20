19 PRO-7 policemen recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nineteen more policemen of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and will report back to work next week.

With the 19 more policemen released from the COVID-19 recovery center in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City this morning, July 20, 2020, the tally for policemen, who recovered from the virus, would be 156 COVID-19 free policemen, said Police Captain Richard Ybero, Regional Health Service in Central Visayas (RHS-7) medical officer, in a phone interview.

With this development, Ybero said that there were still 172 active cases of 332 policemen positive from the virus and with four fatalities.

He said that the 19 policemen, who were released today at the COVID-19 recovery center, were expected to back at work on July 27 because they still had to follow protocols in returning to their posts.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, who delivered his message for the recovered policemen through a virtual conference, said that he was hoping more personnel would be able to recover in the coming weeks.

“We will not leave anyone behind. I hope and pray we will have more recoveries,” said Ferro.

The same with the previous personnel who recovered, Ferro also had the same request for the new recovered personnel, which was for them to volunteer as donors of the Makatao and Malasakit Plasma Program of the PRO-7 to be able to help other COVID-19 patients in the region.

“I hope that you could help our fellow Sugboanons here in Cebu or wherever you will be assigned at,” said Ferro./dbs