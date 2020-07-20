Lapu-Lapu Station 2 cops give relief packs to 120 Mactan families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Blessings are usually the good things that come to you or the people you love whether prayed for or unexpectedly.

But for the policemen of Station 2 Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), there is another meaning for blessings and that is be to be able to help the poorest members of the community.

Which is why this Monday morning, July 20, 2020, Police Corporal Diseree Jadol of the community-relations office of Police Station 2, together with here colleagues and Councilor Zandro Augusto, who one of the stations advisory council, went to Sitio Maasin, Barangay Mactan to deliver 120 relief packs to the families living in the area.

Each relief pack contains 1 kilo of rice, 5 packs of noodles, 3 cans of sardines and 3 cans of beef loaf.

According to Jadol, the area was chosen when they happened to pass by one time during their foot patrol last July 17 and discovered that there were many families living in the area.

“Nadiskrobrehan namo kato pagpatrolya namo nga daghan man diay nagpuyo didto. Dili mailhan kay naay daku nga pader sa usa ka private lot,” said Jadol.

(We found out about the are while we were on foot patrol. We saw that there were several people living there. One cannot just see right away because a fence of a private lot blocks the view of the houses.)

She said the situation of some of the families in the area moved the hearts of her partner, Police Corporal Nelden Argallon, and her. This made them decide that that it should be the next area where they would share some blessings.

Just last Saturday, July 18, Jadol and Argallon and other Station 2 personnel also went to Barangay Punta Engaño to distribute 20 relief packs among the chosen poor families there.

As of today, Station 2 already distributed relief packs to almost 1,300 families around their area of jurisdiction.

The Police Station started delivering relief packs since March 17.

Jadol said that as long as there would be those people willing to help and some personnel who would not hesitate to share their own blessings, they would continue to deliver relief packs to those families who were in need./dbs