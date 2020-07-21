Trust of Pinoys in China falls from poor to bad – SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines —China’s trust rating among Filipinos dipped further in July, its score dropping from “poor” to “bad,” according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results.

The survey, conducted from July 3 to 6, found that 58 percent of Filipinos said they had “little trust” in China, while 22 percent said they had “much trust” and 18 percent said they were undecided.

This yielded a net trust score (much trust minus little trust) of “bad” -36 for China, nine points down from the “poor” -27 in December. This was the lowest net trust of China since the “bad” -37 in April 2016.

Net trust in China has been positive in only nine out of 53 surveys since SWS first surveyed it in August 1994. It reached as high as “moderate” +17 in June 2010 and as low as “bad” -46 in September 2015.

SWS classifies a rating of +70 and above as “excellent,” +50 to +69 “very good,” +30 to +49 “good,” +10 to +29 “moderate,” +9 to -9 “neutral,” -10 to -29 “poor,” -30 to -49 “bad,” -50 to -69 “very bad,” and -70 and below “execrable.”