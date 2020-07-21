Talisay City records 54 recoveries on July 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 54 new recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday, July 20, 2020.

This was one of the highest numbers of recoveries recorded in the city in a single day.

According to the latest case update from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the addition of the 54 new recoveries now brings to a total of 250 the number of cases recoveries in the city.

However, Talisay City also logged six new cases of the infection on Monday.

An advisory that was posted by the City of Talisay Public Information Office says that its new cases come from Barangays San Isidro, Bulacao, Linao, and Biasong.

Four of the city’s new patients – a 67-year-old male from Barangay San Isidro, a 57-year-old male from Barangay Biasong, a 32-year-old male from Barangay Linao, and a 46-year-old male from Barangay Bulacao – were all symptomatic.

The four were swabbed after they exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

PIO said that the city’s two other new cases, including an 80-year-old from Barangay Bulacao who was swabbed on July 19, have remained asymptomatic.

As of Monday, Talisay City logged a total of 659 cases of the infection, of which 347 are considered as active cases. / dcb