Founder of investment scam nabbed in Surigao del Sur

BUTUAN CITY –– Police authorities arrested on Tuesday morning Joel A. Apolinario, founder of Kapa Ministries, which ran an investment scam that duped thousands of unsuspecting investors.

In a report forwarded by police sources, the operation was staged around 7 a.m. in a resort in Sitio Dahican of Barangay Handamayan in Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

According to the police report, Apolinario’s men fought with authorities. Two of them died in the exchange of fires.

Apart from capturing Apolinario, police also seized a cache of high-powered firearms.