COVID-19 cases in PH breach 70,000 mark with 1,951 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 70,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1,951 new infections on Tuesday.

According to DOH, there are now 70,764 coronavirus-positive patients in the country, of which 45,646 are active cases or those being treated in various health facilities and home quarantine measures.

At least 91.1 percent of the cases are supposedly mild while eight percent are asymptomatic, DOH said.

The majority of the new cases again came from the National Capital Region at 1,464, followed by Cebu province (90), Laguna (74), and Cavite (53), and Rizal (36).

Two new additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 1,837 while a total of 23,281 have recovered from the disease, with 209 new recoveries.