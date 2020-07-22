Labella to focus on projects adapting to ‘new normal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the city government will focus its future projects in ensuring the city can adapt to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his State of the City Address on July 22, 2020, the mayor said that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may stay longer than expected which means the city will have to adapt to a new lifestyle that would involve social distancing, wearing masks, disinfecting regularly, and minimizing public gathering.

“We are now in the process of formulating strategic programs to turn the economy around and address critical concerns,” the mayor said.

The city government will focus on the jobs and entrepreneurship, educational support, health, nutrition, and sanitation.

Jobs will be the focus of the city since a lot of individuals lost their jobs, businesses, and sources of income during the months the city was under quarantine and lockdowns due to the pandemic.

“Trabaho, trabaho, trabaho (work, work, work)- we will be working on a stimulus package para sa mga gagmayng negosyante. (for small businesses.) They are the backbone of our economy. We will establish entrepreneurial mentoring and upskilling for displaced workers and set up the creative city to attract investors and generate jobs,” said the mayor.

For education, the city will support the distance learning initiative of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the city will collaborate with local and international experts to supplement the distance learning program.

For health, the city targets to complete the first three floors of Cebu City Medical Center within the year, so it can be used by the public.

The city also aims to upgrade the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) into a Level III center that can accommodate severe cases of the COVID-19.

The city also plans to put up two dialysis centers, one at SM Seaside City Cebu for regular dialysis patients, and the other at the CCQC for COVID-19 dialysis patients.

“We are grateful that a multi-sectoral, civil society group called the Cebu COVID Citizens Initiative supported by Archbishop Jose Palma is helping in the battle against the pandemic through a behavioral formation and massive information and education campaign on the protocols of wearing masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene. I am proud of what we have done together,” said the mayor.

Labella urged the public to adapt to the new way of living so the city can begin to move on to the so-called “new normal.” /bmjo

