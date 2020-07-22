PDEA-7 nabs HVT in Barangay Kinasang-an

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A high-value target (HVT), who is allegedly a contractual worker at the Cebu City Hall, was arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) on Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kinasang-an, here.

The suspect was identified by PDEA-7 as Nandino Arriesgado, a.k.a. Dino, 42, a resident of the village where he was arrested.

PDEA-7 agents were able to confiscate from the suspect two packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing around 50 grams, which has an estimated market value of P340,000.

According to the initial investigation of PDEA-7, the suspect is able to dispose of 300 to 500 grams per week. The suspect was put under surveillance for two weeks.

PDEA-7 is closely working with staff from Cebu City Hall regarding the suspect in the hopes of determining more about his involvement with illegal drugs.

A case for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect, who is currently detained at the PDEA-7 facility in Sudlon, Lahug pending the filing of charges. /bmjo