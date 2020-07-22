P2.6M worth of illegal drugs confiscated in Cebu busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officers from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confiscated a total of P2.6 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate buy-bust operations here on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Six individuals were also arrested during the operations. All in all, a total of 390.87 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,657,712 were confiscated during the operations.

The first buy-bust was conducted at Tuesday dawn in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

This led to the arrest of Ejing Dignos Garciano, 26; Dax Mondares Vinloan, 39; and Gregory G. Michael, 53.

Confiscated from the three were packs of suspected shabu weighing 270 grams with an estimated value of P1,836,000.

Another operation was conducted at around 5:30 p.m. by members of the CCPO’s San Nicolas Police Station in Sitio Baud, Brangay San Nicolas Proper, here.

Three persons were also arrested in this operation.

Police Staff Sergeant Benedicto Ejan, of San Nicolas Police Station identified the suspects as Marvin Cabahug, 38; Everly Canin, 41; and Silvestre Generale, 43, who were all residents of Sitio Riverside in Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Ejan said the subject of the operation was Cabahug, who was considered as a high-value individual (HVI).

Reports about the illegal activities of Cabahug led the police to monitor him for about two weeks before the operation.

The three are currently detained in San Nicolas Police Station pending the filing of charges for violating section 5 and 11 (selling and possession of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165. /bmjo