DepEd needs 172 teachers for TV classes

High school teacher Rafael Martinez, 32, saw the pandemic as an opportunity to relive an old passion as a child.

While on lockdown, he conducted art lessons and posted this on Facebook to help students and friends cope with the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Little did he realize that this talent in digital art would make him one of 172 broadcaster-teachers nationwide chosen by the Department of Education (DepEd) for its televised distance learning program.

According to a DepEd memorandum issued on July 16, 86 to 172 public school teacher-broadcasters will conduct classes on television and help the agency set up DepEd TV, DepEd Radio and DepEd Teleradyo episodes for broadcast nationwide during the formal opening of classes on Aug. 24, 2020.

According to Education Secretary Leonor Briones, radio and television would be some of the many learning modes teachers can use apart from going online, especially in areas without internet connection. Limited face-to-face classes will be held starting January next year.

Paintings

The DepEd took notice of Martinez’s paintings of front-liners doing their job. One painting was inspired by Dr. Raul Raja, who died in the course of saving others from the coronavirus disease. Martinez also put up a Facebook page called Lapis ni Paeng to encourage students to express themselves and their fears and anxiety through art.

Last year, Martinez illustrated a winning piece, Entablado de Gulong, in a storybook writing competition organized by the Deped’s BLR-LRMS Reading Treasury, a collection of storytelling session videos, audiobook narration and multimedia presentations of hundreds of storybooks. He made it as a finalist in the national level of the competition.

On Aug. 24, Martinez will be teaching arts to kindergarten pupils on TV.

“This is our challenge to fellow teachers. The approach is different when it comes to television. Many will be watching us so it’s a huge responsibility. It’s also a platform to showcase our talents,” he said.

Martinez said television as a medium would also foster partnership with teachers, students and parents who were at home to guide their children during the pandemic.Like Martinez, Levin Pabriaga, 26, said it was not her dream to be on TV although she acknowledged that her stint as a kindergarten teacher at Mambog Elementary School in Bacoor, Cavite province, prepared her for the job.

“I’m more of the shy type but as a kindergarten teacher, I’m like an actress in front of my pupils. Every day, I need to sing, dance and act through my storytelling sessions, but I’ve never thought of myself as someone who would be on television [before] a wider audience. Since the opportunity is now here, I am really excited,” she said.

Last week she auditioned as a “broadcast teacher” and was accepted after a five-minute video of herself conducting classes for kinder pupils.

“Instead of complaining against the DepEd, contributing our skills and talents can help solve the problem,” Pabriaga said.

Interested teachers should register at bit.ly/depedtbaf, upload their resume and brief profile, submit a five-minute video demonstrating mastery on the applied subject or grade level on or before July 24 at 12 noon. Selected teachers will have an intensive training on broadcasting before the school opening.

