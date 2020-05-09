Mother in Cebu thankful for DepEd Commons during this pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— School was cut short a bit too early for all the students this school year because of the COVID-19 situation.

Thus, giving way for online classes and learning to flourish.

The Department of Education’s online learning platform DepEd Commons was made free for all the students and teachers to use since April 20 which was posted on DepEd’s official website.

DepEd Commons contains online review materials that would best fit each grade level from Kindergarten to Grade 10 and some special grade levels like the Senior High School Specialized subject, core subject, and applied subject. DepEd Commons also caters to Alternative Learning Students (ALS).

This online learning platform is not just made for students but also for teachers, they can revise, remix, or reuse these modules prepared by the Open Educational Resources (OER) which was authored by public school teachers who are subject matter experts as they explained on their official website.

DepEd Commons usually charges for data usage when it had its soft launching last March 14, but DepEd was able to partner with some local telcos to give the children and teachers the chance to learn and prepare during this enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for free.

And with the free educational modules online, this mother here in Cebu finally found how she can help her child learn while being safe in their home.

Analuz Cajegas, 34, mother of eight-year-old and third-grader, Angelique Nichole Josef Cajegas, told CDN Digital that the internet is really full of surprises and that this one is by far one of the best things that happened to her and her daughter this ECQ.

“Nalabyan nako ni siya mam sa fb newsfeed, so akong gi try at least naa sad ma learn ang bata. After niya mag play mag look forward na dayon siya ani mag answer sa mga questionnaires and there’s a lot of educational videos pud nga pwede nila ma watch then after watching naay mga quiz nga answeran,” she said.

(I came upon this at the FB newsfeed and I gave it a try, at least my child can learn something. After that when my child would finish playing she would look forward to answer the questionnaires, and there are also a lot of educational videos that they can watch and after watching they can answer a quiz about the videos.)

Since, Tuesday, May 6, Cajegas and her daughter have already been using DepEd Commons for a few hours every day to learn new things and review some lessons in the comforts of their home in Sambag 1, Cebu City.

How can one access DepEd Commons?

You can access the modules by clicking on this link https://commons.deped.gov.ph/, then you will be directed to the page where you will have to fill in the necessary information.

In the selection or registration process, one must select what type of school the teacher or the student is enrolled in, next, type in the name of the school, click whether you are signing in as a teacher or a student, type in your name, and an email address.

And then you are good to go! You just have to pick what subject you want to focus on that day and enter your grade level.

“I like it because it is helping me in the subjects like Filipino and MTB, I find it hard to understand the meanings of the words sometimes but now, with this and my mama’s help I am learning,” said Angelique. /dbs