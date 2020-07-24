More than 150 individuals apply for ‘gun license’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were more than 150 individuals who applied for the License to Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF) on the first day of the nationwide application caravan conducted in the Mandaue City Old Public Market, Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Police Major Gregorio Nitora, deputy chief of the Regional Civil Security Unit in Central Visayas (RCSU-7), told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the LTOPF caravan was a directive from the headquarters in Camp Crame which would be a three-day simultaneous LTOPF processing of requirements among those applicants nationwide.

The three-day caravan aims to provide an easier compilation of the requirements for those applying for a LTOPF.

“This is a nationwide event… If you are willing to buy a firearm, dili ka maka palit og firearm kung wala kay license to own and possess firearm mao nay requirement. If you already have your firearm and you wish to register it, dapat naa gihapon ka ani [LTOPF],” said Nitora.

Nitora said that the applicants were required to undergo neurological examination, drug testing and gun safety test during the submission of the other necessary requirements such as their government ID’s, proof of residence, NBI or barangay clearance and proof of income among others.

In Central Visayas there were three point areas where those who would apply and renew their license could go to — Mandue City, Dumaguete City and Tagbilaran City, Bohol./dbs