Electrical failure eyed as cause of fire on ship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are now considering electrical failure as the possible cause of the fire that devoured a passenger ship that was sailing on the waters off Catmon town, Cebu last Thursday, July 23.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in an updated incident report issued at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 24, said the captain of the ill-fated M/V Filipinas Dinagat told officers that the fire was caused by an electrical glitch.

The PCG said they would be conducting further investigation on the captain’s claims.

“According to Captain Joel Villanueva, the fire onboard is caused by an electrical failure. The PCG will verify the information through proper investigation,” PCG stated.

The roll-on-roll-off passenger ship, owned and operated by Cebu-based shipping firm, Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc., was bound for Palompon in Leyte to transport goods. All 45 members of its crew were safe and uninjured, and no passengers were onboard the vessel at that time.

Fire on the vessel was placed under control around 10 a.m. Friday, or approximately 12 hours since the crew sent a distress call for maritime officers on Thursday evening. It will be towed to a shipyard in Barangay Tayud, Liloan town once the Coast Guard personnel fighting the flames on the ship will declare fire-out.

“As the PCG remains on top of the maritime incident, it also actively informs transiting vessels on the presence of the ill-fated vessel at the said vicinity waters for appropriate action,” said PCG.

No threats of an oil spill were found after the incident. /dbs