Robbers hit gasoline station, kill security guard, flee with P581K cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unidentified gunman or gunmen shot dead a security guard and fled with more than a half million pesos in cash during a dawn robbery on July 26, 2020 of a gasoline station in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City.

Police investigators were looking for the footage of the security camera to find out if this could possibly identify the assailant or assailants of the robbery and the killer or killers of the security guard, Rogelio Librando Patatag, said Police Staff Sergeant Dionicio Cabotaje of the Naga City Police Station in a phone interview.

Cabotaje said that Patatag of Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, was shot in the head by his assailants.

Initial investigation showed that Christian Jake Laran, Seaoil gasoline station’s cashier, who arrived at 6:30 a.m. for his shift when he found out that the gasoline station’s steel vault inside the cashier’s booth was forcibly opened and the P581,000 cash missing.

Laran then looked for the security guard, Patatag, to find out what happened, but he found Patatag dead with a gunshot wound in the head inside the comfort room.

He then reported the robbery and killing to the police.

Cabotaje said that investigators estimated the time of the robbery at past 1 a.m. today, July 26.

He also said that they still had no witnesses to the killing and robbery.

Investigators continue to gather more information about the robbery./dbs