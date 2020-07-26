Cebu City recoveries near 5K mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of patients, who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City, continue to increase and is now nearing the 5,000-mark.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that the city has logged 516 additional recoveries from July 19 to July 25.

This brings the total number of recovered patients to 4,872.

But in the same week, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City also steadily rose as the regional health office recorded 672 more.

As a result, Cebu City has documented a total of 8,657 coronavirus patients in which 3,325 remained ‘active’ or those who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

The city’s case fatality rate (CFR), on the other hand, is at 5.31 percent as DOH – 7 recorded a total of 460 COVID-related mortalities as of Saturday, July 25.

From July 19 to July 25, 48 deaths related to the infection were reported from Cebu City.

DOH – 7, however, reiterated that not all deaths occurred on the same day they were recorded.

“The additional deaths in the report is not due to an overnight spike in deaths but due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts,” they explained.

Cebu City is the lone area in the country that remained under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which is expected to last until July 31.

The city government and Central Visayas’ anti-coronavirus task force has placed at least six communities in the city under ‘granular lockdown’ due to high number of active COVID-19 cases. /dbs

