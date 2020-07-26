Jealousy eyed as motive in fatal stabbing attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are checking if a husband’s jealousy may be the reason that drove a 45-year-old man to stab dead a 52-year-old customer and wound the victim’s 29-year-old nephew outside a convenience store in Barangay Binaliw at past 12 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station chief, said that they believed that the suspect, Lani Genonsalao, attacked and killed Renato Aninon and wounded Emeldo Aninon, because he was probably jealous of the two being his wife’s acquaintances and customers at the convenience store.

Taneo said that Genonsalao’s wife worked at the convenience store.

He said that they believed that this was a possible motive in the attack because according to witnesses Genonsalao would get angry at both victims when they would buy liquor from the convenience store.

At past 12 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said Genonsalao stabbed Renato and Emeldo as they were checking if the convenience store was open to buy liquor.

But when they found out that the convenience store was closed, they turned to head back home only to be attacked by Genonsalao.

Renato died after he was stabbed in the stomach while Emeldo, who was stabbed at the back, survived.

Genonsalao fled after the attack and has not been seen since.

Police are asking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of the suspect, Genonsalao./dbs