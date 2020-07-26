Village officials in Cebu City ask people to keep following health protocols

As help arrives to individuals affected by the granular lockdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As help arrived for individuals in Cebu City affected by the granular lockdown, village officials reminded their constituents to continue to observe health protocols.

The Cebu City government, through its Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS), has started distributing on Sunday, July 26, relief goods to hundreds of individuals from six areas placed under granular lockdown.

Total lockdown was imposed on six communities in Cebu City by the Central Visayas’ anti-coronavirus task force in an effort to slow down the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

These are Sitio Eyha in Barangay Guadalupe, Balaga Drive to Sitio Cekalco in Barangay Labangon, Tuada Compound in Barangay Tisa, and Sitio San Isidro and Abellanosa Compound in Barangay Quiot.

But even if these areas have already been cordoned, barangay officials continue to warn others of possible consequences if they continue to disregard quarantine rules.

The lockdown imposed in portions of Barangay Labangon affected around 200 houses, said its captain Vic Buendia.

Buendia, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said they did not encounter any major troubles and challenges during the first day of total lockdown.

“What the residents need are food and other essentials, and both the city and barangay have started distributing these to them,” Buendia said in Cebuano.

Despite this, the village chairperson of Labangon urged other residents, especially those not affected by the stringent measure, not to let their guard down.

“We always warn them that, even though they’re not living in areas under granular lockdowns, they could be next if they don’t follow the rules,” said Buendia.

Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan also shared the same sentiments and experience with Buendia.

At least 10 houses or 32 individuals from Guadalupe’s Sitio Eyha were not allowed to go out of their houses since Saturday, July 26.

“When we implemented the granular lockdown, we oriented the affected families of what will happen, and asked for their understanding on why the government made this decision,” said Gacasan in a separate interview with CDN Digital.

He also asked other residents in Barangay Guadalupe, which has a population of over 60,000, making it one of Cebu City’s largest barangays, to cooperate.

“What we’re requesting from them is simple cooperation by following the rules, and observe health protocols. Otherwise, they could be the ones next to be placed under lockdown,” added Gacasan.

Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in Central Visayas, remained under a state of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) which is expected to last until July 31. /dbs