More tigbakay gamblers nabbed in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They never learn! Despite calls and reminders from police to not engage in illegal gambling specifically illegal cockfighting or tigbakay, there are still a lot of people who defy this appeal and violate the law on illegal cockfighting.

This developed after another batch of illegal gamblers — 8 in all — were arrested during a raid on another tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activity in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town in northern Cebu on July 26, 2020.

The Liloan arrests came a day after 31 illegal gamblers were also arrested in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they conducted the operation at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 26 after they received information about the tigbakay in the area.

Korret said that the eight men were caught participating and betting in the tigbakay.

Those arrested were Ramil Jugalbot, 52; Renato Cabilan, 40; JayJay Mencide, 24; Roque Fat, 29; June Rey Hilaria, 31; Reynald Painagan, 27; Arjie Anoos; and Julieto Guañezo, 49.

Most of those arrested were from Barangay Catarman while the others were from Barangays Yati and Tiwasan.

A case for violating Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gambling act will be filed against the eight men who are currently detained in the Liloan Police Station./dbs