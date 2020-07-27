Duterte says admin won’t ‘dodge’ duty to fight for human rights

MANILA, Philippines — Despite repeatedly condemning international investigations into alleged human-rights violations in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday assured that his administration “will not dodge our obligation to fight for human rights.”

“My administration always believed that freedom from illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption and criminality, is itself a [human right],” Duterte said during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday.

The President’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs has drawn widespread criticisms both locally and internationally.

Recently, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights presented a 26-page report on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The report showed that human-rights violations in the Philippines stem from the government’s “heavy-handed approach” against national security threats and illegal drugs.

The report also flagged the “near impunity” in the government’s handling of drug war killings.

Duterte, during his penultimate Sona said part of the administration’s effort to uphold human rights is the “protection of the rights of children and the right against discrimination.”

He said he signed Executive Order No. 92 which created the National Council Against Child Labor.

“Government efforts to protect the rights of children will be amplified to prevent, reduce and eliminate any form of child labor,” he said.

Further, the President added that he also issued Executive Order No. 100 which establishes the Diversity and Inclusion Program as a national government program.

“We want to end the discrimination of persons on the basis of age, disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, and other character traits,” he added.

