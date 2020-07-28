Engr. Zoilo Cortes: COVID survivor at 91

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even at 91 years old, Engineer Zoilo M. Cortes Sr. did not back down from COVID-19.

Engr. Cortes, an uncle of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and one of the oldest Cortes scion, is among the latest survivors of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He is also the city’s oldest survivor so far.

According to the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO), the 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor was discharged from a three-week confinement in a hospital this Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after having finally recovered from the infection.

“Engr. Zoilo was infected with the COVID-19 virus earlier this month and spent 3 weeks at a private hospital with only mild symptoms. He was discharged today having fully recovered from the disease just in time to celebrate his birthday this coming August 1,” the city’s PIO said.

Throughout his stay in the hospital, Engr. Cortes maintained contact with his family through Facebook and video calls.

Positive outlook

Quoting the Cortes’ family, the PIO said the senior Cortes’ clan scion’s attitude towards his condition played a major part in his recovery from the infection.

In a Facebook post, the city government said Engr. Cortes Sr. is a “beacon of hope” and a reminder that maintaining a positive outlook helps one survive the challenges brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

“As long as we maintain a positive outlook in life, we can come out of this crisis, and when we do… we will come out stronger,” the PIO said.

As of July 27, Mandaue City’s total COVID-19 cases hit 1,696 with 856 active cases and 790 total recoveries. The city also logged a total of 50 COVID-19 deaths. /bmjo

Read: COA flags Talisay’s 2019 landline, cellphone load allowance