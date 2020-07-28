RAFI Takes on the Next Normal in the Workplace and Mental Health in 4th Episode of RESTART Webinar

Following the third successful episode of the RESTART webinar series with pediatrician Dr. Marini Esguerra and obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Mary Girlie Veloso on ensuring safety for new and expecting mothers, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), aligned by its social mission to improve high-levels of well-being, caps off this month’s webinar series on maintaining mental health.

According to survey, the next normal has increased feelings of stress and anxiety in many, with 84% of Filipinos reporting feeling stressed due to the pandemic. These feelings heighten when employees begin to return to work. However, there are steps that can be taken to cope, and create a mindset to adjust in this challenging time.

In the fourth episode, Chief People Officer of RAFI Michael Godinez, will share his expertise and advice to further understand the effect of COVID-19 on our mental health, how the pandemic affects employees in the workplace and learn coping techniques to confidently move forward into the next normal.

This episode can be streamed on July 30, 4:00 PM at the RAFI Facebook page and Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.