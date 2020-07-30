Rizal stadium shut for now as 48 LSIs test positive in coronavirus rapid test

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-eight locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who had stayed at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila have tested positive in rapid tests for the new coronavirus, prompting authorities to temporarily close the facility on Thursday to allow disinfection.

“Hatid Tulong” program lead convenor and Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said in a text message to INQUIRER.net the LSIs who tested positive in rapid tests have gone through swab tests to confirm if they really have the virus. He said they are still awaiting results of the swab tests.

“Forty-eight (48) positive in rapid tests. Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will be closed for decontamination and disinfection as a requirement of IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),” Encabo said.

Over 6,500 stranded passengers awaiting government-sponsored trips to their home provinces through the “Hatid Tulong” program have been staying at the sports complex since last weekend. The setup at the venue had earlier earned public criticism over apparent lack of physical distancing – one of the minimum health protocols being imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Encabo said at least eight LSIs at the sports complex have tested positive in COVID-19 rapid tests.

In an earlier television interview, the official said the LSIs who turned out positive in rapid tests are immediately brought to isolation areas.

“Once the result is negative on the confirmatory swab test, we allow them to travel based on the assessment and evaluation of the medical doctors. If they are tested positive, we have an available quarantine facility in place and [we will] bring them there, and the DOH will handle the management of those LSIs who tested positive on swab tests,” he added.

KGA