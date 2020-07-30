We’ve all had our fair share of work-from-home and home learning misfortunes – lost connection amid a virtual meeting, incompatible device for online schooling, busted desktop computer – the list goes on. But fret no more.

This #SMCybermonth2020, Cyberzone offers a wide range of home tech choices perfect for your work-from-home and remote learning setup. Plus, interactive virtual games and online gadget unboxing to keep you in the loop on the latest in tech and gaming even from your home!

“Our current situation made us realize the importance of technology, especially in our daily lives at work and school. At Cyberzone, we conveniently offer our shoppers all of their home tech needs in one go,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing.

Here’s how you can get a hold of your home tech needs this #SMCybermonth2020:

Gadget must-haves. Scouting for the best work-from-home laptop or the perfect devices for your nightly watch parties? #CheckCyberzone to get first dibs on exclusive deals and freebies at select outlets and have a chance to win exciting prizes!

Live unboxing. Stuck between android and iOS? Let Cyberzone help you decide through its live demos and unboxing videos! To help observe safe distancing, Cyberzone will mirror the event on digital so you will know what’s available before leaving the house.

Cyber play. Mobile game tournaments have also gone digital! Catch the live streaming on Facebook and meet fellow fans and gamers. Get a chance to join and be part of the thrill with a minimum purchase from participating stores.

Stream hub. Are you an aspiring content creator or gamer? Be part of a live social experience where you can learn about visual content creation, vlogging, and game streaming from your favorite influencers!

#CheckCyberzone this #SMCybermonth2020! For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and www.smcyberzone.com or follow @smsupermalls and @smcyberzone on all social media platforms.

