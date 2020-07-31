Man hired to fix roof dies of electrocution in Barili

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police from Barili town in southwestern Cebu is reminding the public to supervise closely those they hire to repair house roofs after a roofer died of electrocution on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Alpas of the Barili Police said that Julito Himarangan, a resident the town’s Barangay Bolocboloc, did not make it to the town’s district hospital after he came in close contact with a main line of an electric post while fixing the roof of a house in Barangay Minolos past 8 a.m.

According to Alpas, such incidents would have been avoided if those who hired workers were able to put safety measures such as plastic barriers, near electric wires.

“Mag butang gyud unta sila safety measures ani kanang ipamutang nga mga plastic barriers sa kuryente para inkaso di gyud malikayan nga masaghid-saghid na ilang mga trabahante diha wala ray problema,” said Alpas.

(They should put safety measures like plastic barriers for wires to keep the workers safe in case they come in contact with the wires while working.)

Police said the contractor who hired the Himarangan will take care of his burial expenses.

