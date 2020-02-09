Man electrocuted after he climbed electric post in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A still unidentified man was electrocuted after he climbed an electric post in Sitio Tamarin in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Noel Codilla of the Mandaue City Fire Station said they recovered the man’s body near the transformer that was attached to the electric post.

Codilla said that the man may have touched a live wire which caused his immediate death.

Well aware of the danger that they are also faced with, Codilla said it took them at least two hours before they finally managed to bring down the man’s body at around 5:40 a.m with the help of personnel from the Visayan Electric.

Codilla said they used one of their ladders during the retrieval operation.

The man was already dead when brought to the Mandaue City District Hospital.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rey Patigdas of the Opao Police Station is asking Cebuanos with missing relatives to visit the district hospital’s morgue and hopefully identify the man.

He said that the man is not from Barangay Umapad because no one from among the residents in the area knew him.

Patigdas said that the still unidentified man is about 30 to 35 years old and 5’4 tall. He is wearing a green T-shirt and fatigue colored shorts. / dcb